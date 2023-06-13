Man casually dating older woman says she dresses skimpily, “wears shorts so short that it exposes her butt cheeks and cellulite”

SINGAPORE: A man casually seeing an older woman took to social media complaining that she “dresses very little” and too skimpily, bordering on vulgar.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man said that while it initially did not bother him, “Sometimes I noticed people will look at her, maybe because of how little she wore. Sometimes I am also distracted as it was to the point of vulgar. She’s not that bad as a person to talk to but I wouldn’t say that she’s pretty. I can tell she loves to dress up and spends a lot of money on grooming”.

The woman, however, said that because the weather was hot, she preferred not to be “covered in rugs”. The man wrote that chemistry-wise, the two of them were alright but said he found himself “more willing to talk to her online than meeting her in person. I like her wit and humor. But the moment we meet, it just doesn’t feel the same. I don’t know how to describe it. She dresses in a way that you wouldn’t want to be seen with her by friends?”

While he felt that it would be rude for him to ask her to cover up a bit more when they met, he felt that it affected his respect for her. “She wears shorts so short that it exposed her butt cheeks and cellulite. She doesn’t care that her bra straps or bra is showing out on her low cut tops. I suspect mentality wise, she’s still stuck in her 20s. Not noticing that it was 20 years ago”, the man wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post were divided. Some felt the man was being shallow, and others were of the view that he needed to talk to her.

Here’s what they wrote:

