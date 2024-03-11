Entertainment

“I-LAND2: N/a” with Song Kang as the storyteller to debut next month

March 11, 2024

Mnet has officially announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated 2024 global K-pop girl group debut project, ‘I-LAND2: N/a.’ The show will debut on Mnet at 8:50 pm, Thursday, April 18, with actor Song Kang playing the storyteller.

In this edition of ‘I-LAND,’ which chronicles the competition and personal growth of participants in the distinct spaces of ‘I-LAND’ and ‘Ground,’ the ‘Storyteller’ is a symbolic bridge connecting viewers to the show’s universe.

Following the impactful presence of actor Namgoong Min in the first season, the versatile and popular Song Kang is expected to bring his charm to various genres.

As the next-generation storyteller overseeing the contestants’ development and steering the narrative, Song Kang expressed his enthusiasm:

“I am delighted to join the journey of new artist creation as the storyteller of ‘I-LAND2.’ I will do my best to deliver the newly refreshed story to the viewers.”

Returning for its second season, ‘I-LAND2: N/a’ aims to document the creation of a girl group poised to set new trends in the global music market through unprecedented collaborations.

The subtitle ‘N/a’ represents the convergence of ‘N,’ symbolizing unpredictable diversity, and ‘a’ (alpha), signifying infinite possibilities.

Involvement of Teddy

‘I-LAND2: N/a’ has captured the attention of global K-pop enthusiasts, thanks to Teddy, The Black Label head, who was recognized as one of Billboard’s ’50 Greatest Producers of the 21st Century’ in 2021.

Teddy, the master producer, is known for producing chart-topping songs for renowned girl groups like BLACKPINK, Jeon Somi, and 2NE1.

A newly released teaser video unveils the grand scale of ‘I-LAND2: N/a,’ showcasing the set and hinting at an exciting journey in 2024. The inaugural episode will air on Mnet at 8:50 pm on Thursday, April 18.

