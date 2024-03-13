tvN’s upcoming drama, “Mom’s Friend’s Son,” has unveiled its impressive ensemble cast, adding to the previously confirmed lineup of Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, and Kim Ji Eun.

The cast, announced on March 13, includes Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joon, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Joo, Jeon Suk Ho, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, and Shim So Young.

Set to be a new romantic comedy, the series follows Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), attempting to restart her troubled life, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), identified as the dark chapter in Seok Ryu’s past.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” the drama explores love, friendship, and family against the backdrop of the warm Hyereung neighborhood.

Character rebuilding her life

Jung So Min takes on the role of Bae Seok Ryu, striving to rebuild her life after facing setbacks, while Jung Hae In portrays Choi Seung Hyo, the head of the architecture atelier In, and the son of Seok Ryu’s mom’s friend—an individual Seok Ryu considers a regrettable stain on her personal history.

Kim Ji Eun joins as Jung Mo Eum, the lively and unpredictable childhood friend of Seok Ryu and Seung Hyo. He works as an emergency responder passionately devoted to justice.

Yoon Ji On transforms into Kang Dan Ho, a dedicated reporter living next door to Jung Mo Eum and facing unforeseen changes.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast features Park Ji Young as Seok Ryu’s candid mother, Na Mi Sook, Jo Han Chul as Seok Ryu’s father, Bae Geun Sik, Jang Young Nam as Seung Hyo’s mother, Seo Hye Sook, and Lee Seung Joon as Seung Hyo’s father Choi Kyung Jong, a professor of emergency medicine.

The drama’s storyline unfolds in the warm and lively neighbourhood of Hyereung, promising a blend of love, friendship, and family dynamics.

“Mom’s Friend’s Son” is scheduled for release later this year, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this heartwarming and turbulent neighbourhood romance.