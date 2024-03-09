Kim Ji Eun is set to join the cast of the upcoming K-drama, “Son of Mother’s Friend,” alongside Jung Hae In and Jung So Min.

The narrative of the new drama revolves around the evolving relationship between a man and a woman who decide to collaborate when facing dire circumstances and find themselves with nowhere else to turn.

Announced on March 8, 2023, Kim Ji Eun, renowned for her roles in shows like “The Veil,” “Again My Life,” and “One Dollar Lawyer,” will play the character Jung Mo Eum, a childhood friend of the protagonists.

The plot unfolds with the ambitious Baek Seok Ryu, portrayed by Jung So Min, who, despite a track record of unwavering success, faces a life-altering incident leading her to resign from her role as a project manager at a major corporation.

Harboring a mutual dislike for each other

Life takes an unexpected turn when Baek Seok Ryu’s mother orchestrates a unique opportunity for her by pairing her with Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In, the accomplished architect son of her friend.

Both mothers encourage them to jointly manage a bathhouse. Despite their long-standing acquaintance, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo harbor a mutual dislike for each other.

Jung So Min assumes the role of Baek Seok Ryu, embodying a character characterized by cheerfulness and a relentless pursuit of success. Jung Hae In portrays Choi Seung Hyo, the distinguished architect caught up in this unconventional collaboration.

Kim Ji Eun, as Jung Mo Eum, injects a touch of unpredictability into the mix, embodying the daughter of both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo’s mothers’ friend. She works as an emergency responder, realizing her childhood dream.

Due to debut at the end of 2024

Directed by Yoo Je Won and scripted by Shin Ha Eun, the creative duo behind “Home Town Cha Cha Cha,” the drama is expected to debut on TVN at the end of 2024, although the official release date is yet to be confirmed.

“Son of Mother’s Friend” promises an intriguing narrative exploring the dynamics of relationships against the backdrop of unforeseen challenges.