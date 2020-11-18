Hyun Bin is global ambassador for luxury watch brand OMEGA

- Advertisement -

Korean actor Hyun Bin is the new global ambassador for OMEGA. The actor’s agency VAST Entertainment confirmed on November 18 that Hyun Bin had been selected to be a global ambassador for the Swiss luxury watch brand OMEGA. The heartthrob is captivating with his deep gaze and soft charisma in the newly released images with OMEGA.

OMEGA’s CEO Raynald Aeschlimann commented, “Hyun Bin has an exceptional skill that allows him to boldly and confidently portray the character he wants. We discovered that the excellence and fine detail he pursued in his career and the values OMEGA wanted to share had something in common. Furthermore, as a flawless type of actor, we were confident that he could work with OMEGA’s perfect and excellent timepieces.”

Hyun Bin shared, “OMEGA’`s pioneering spirit and endless pursuit towards innovation transcends generations, and they’ve made many first steps in history. As an ambassador, I’m looking forward to making new footprints while conveying OMEGA’s philosophy and message.”

- Advertisement -

Hyun Bin previously starred in the hit drama “Crash Landing on You,” and he recently flew to Jordan to film the upcoming movie “Bargaining” (literal translation).

South Korean actor Hyun Bin celebrated his 38th birthday on September 25, 1982 and in conjunction with this memorable day, his agency treated fans by uploading two adorable throwback photos that showed how fashionable he was as a kid.

Hyun Bin is one of the most popular Korean stars right now with a large global following. With TV shows like My Lovely Sam` Soon and Secret Garden under his belt, it was his recent show Crash Landing on You, starring opposite Son Ye-jin that propelled Hyun Bin to even greater heights of stardom and love from fans.

Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin’s popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018).

Please follow and like us: