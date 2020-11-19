Carina Lau reputed to have a SGD8.67mil antique vase in her house

- Advertisement -

There was a time when netizens said that Carina Lau‘s luxurious apartment reminded them of an art gallery. This may be true as one of the vases in her abode is reported to be an antique that dates back to the Qing Dynasty and was last auctioned off in 2017 for 42.6mil yuan (SGD8.67mil). It is known as a tianqiuping, or celestial sphere vase, and it is said to have been made during Emperor Qianlong’s reign. It is estimated to be 300 years old.

A netizen who claimed to be a connoisseur of fine arts said that the National Museum of China also has such vases on display which is a testament to how much historical value such pottery has.

One netizen commented, “How is it that she has a vase that’s more than 10 times the cost of my house?” Another pointed out, “I can’ believe she’s actually using that vase for flowers. I wonder how rich you have to be in order to be so nonchalant about owning such a priceless piece of treasure.”

Carina and her fellow actor husband Tony Leung are famous for having a taste for the finer things in life. Besides the expensive vase, a recent photo that she posted had a bottle of Petrus 1990 which has a market price of HKD30K (SGD5,200).

Born on December 8, 1965, Carina Lau Kar-ling is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She started her acting career in TVB, before going on to achieve success in films after her second year at the college. She was especially notable in the 1980s for her girl-next-door type roles in films.

She also plays Empress Wu Zetian in Tsui Hark’s Detective Dee films, starting with Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame in 2010. She has won the Best Actress award at the Hong Kong Film Awards and Mainland China’s Golden Rooster Awards, and nominated at Cannes Film Festival and Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards.

Her husband is Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai. Lau frequently appears in the Hong Kong fashion scene, and is a patron of many charities.

