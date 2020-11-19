Kendall Jenner’s DIY face mask recipe

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that celebrities use a number of fancy products to keep their skin radiant for the camera. Nowadays skincare products are enriched with different kinds of vitamins and essential nutrients but sometimes it is good to go back to home remedies. Since the pandemic lockdowns have hit us, we have seen celebrities coming forward and sharing their skincare regime now more than ever. One of the celebrities is Kendall Jenner who shared her DIY mask recipe with Vogue.

The supermodel says that it is easy and fun to make the DIY mask. First, you take an avocado in a bowl and mash it with oatmeal. Organic honey is added to the mix (her’s was a gift from sister Kourtney Kardashian), followed by a few drops of lavender oil. These are the ingredients needed for the mask and Jenner says it helps her moisturise her skin, leaving a healthy glow.

In case you are unaware, avocado is a great natural ingredient for the skin. Avocado boosts collagen and further protects the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Avocado’s buttery texture and vitamins help hydrates the skin. As for oatmeal, it is a great exfoliator while honey keeps the skin moisturised and soft. This DIY mask is easy to make so give it a try and enjoy the benefits Jenner reaps.

Born November 3 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Jenner was born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, Jenner had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner has done multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

