SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be the happiest day of her life turned into an absolute disaster. Not only did the bride lose S$15,000 when the wedding was cancelled, but she also later discovered that her so-called perfect groom had been having an affair with her colleague.

The bride’s friend shared the story on r/askSingapore, an online Reddit forum, on Sunday (Sept 1). According to the post, her now ex-fiancé called everything off three weeks before their wedding because of a heated argument.

“He was adamant, not apologetic, didn’t give my friend to speak or to try and mend things, just wants to break up,” her friend wrote. The unfortunate part of the situation was that her friend had already paid S$15,000 for the banquet, which now appeared to be a waste of money.

After publicly announcing their split in front of both families, her ex-fiancé promised to take full responsibility for all costs associated with the wedding. This assurance was meant to comfort the bride, who was already grappling with the emotional turmoil of the breakup.

However, as time passed, it became painfully clear that he had no intention of honouring his commitment. He went back on his word, refusing to pay any of the expenses that had been incurred in preparation for the wedding.

“His mother also told him not to pay a single cent and said, ‘If you count in the engagement ring and the relationship, it will balance out’,” her friend recounted.

To make matters worse, the bride and her friend later discovered that her ex-fiancé had been secretly involved with one of his work colleagues. This revelation was especially painful because her friend had suspected infidelity for months but had been unable to confirm her suspicions.

“I feel very indignant for my friend because she lost at least 60k for this human, and for what? Is there any way she can retrieve her money back?” her friend asked.

To help mitigate the financial damage, the bride’s friends are now trying to sell the banquet services at a loss to anyone planning a wedding. “If anyone is urgently looking for a banquet (or any wedding related vendor), please let me know,” her friend said at the end of her post.

“A few K is nothing compared to a lifetime of misery.”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors offered a mix of sympathy and practical advice. Some suggested legal avenues, such as consulting with a lawyer to explore the possibility of recovering the lost funds through a civil suit.

One Redditor said, “Go to small claims court. If she has receipts and written proof like texts and stuff that he agreed to pay you can submit these as proof at small claims court. Don’t even need to hire a lawyer.”

Others suggested that he exact revenge on his ex-fiancé, such as shaming him online.

One Redditor proposed, “Find evidence of him cheating and post on Social Media. The colleague won’t get together with him anymore. 15k may be alot but money can be earned back. Good luck finding someone to take over.”

Meanwhile, a few Redditors also offered a more resigned perspective, recognizing that getting the lost money back is probably a long shot. They pointed out that, even though it’s significant, it might be better to see it as a costly lesson and move on.

One Redditor said, “If he is as bad as you said, then your friend dodged a bullet. A few K is nothing compared to a lifetime of misery. Whether he cheated or not really has no impact on getting your money back.”

Another commented, “I also feel very indignant for you; just treat 15k as sunken costs for a lesson learnt from your ex. I will also ask around if anyone would be interested in your banquet package.”

