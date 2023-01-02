He Ting Ru opens up about her health struggles in 2022, also says ‘I’m grateful for the happy & precious moments the year served up’

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru called 2022 an “annus horribilis” which means “year of disaster or misfortune” in a Facebook post, explaining that health challenges made this so.

“As we count down the last few hours of the year, I’m taking quiet time and reflecting on what was for me an annus horribilis. So many around us have really struggled with our health this year across the board, with too many in the family ending up with hospital stays for serious illnesses,” she wrote on Dec 31 (Saturday).

This included herself, the Sengkang GRC MP wrote, adding that in these moments, “going on social media became the last thing on my mind,” before writing, “sorry!”

She included a photo of an arm, presumably her own, with an IV tube attached but gave no additional details about the illness.

Nevertheless, Ms He noted that there were many things to be thankful for from the past year.

“Yet even as we say goodbye to the bad moments of 2022, I’m also grateful for the happy and precious moments that the year served up as well in generous quantities,” she wrote, listing “the simple joys that children experience” and “knowing that there are still family, friends and teammates who have each others’ backs in spite of everything.”

Ms He, who shares three young boys with her husband, WP member Terence Tan, also posted a photo of their children at play.

She also put up a picture of herself with Mr Louis Chua and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, her fellow Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament, with all three decked in red, from this year’s National Day Parade on Aug 9.

Ms He ended her post on an optimistic note with a New Year’s wish, “Here’s to bigger and better things in 2023, with much love from our fam to yours. Keep sparkling on!” /TISG

