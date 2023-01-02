Red Dot United organised exclusive movie screening ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ to show appreciation for their supporters

As a way of showing appreciation for their dedication and commitment towards the party’s cause, Red Dot United (RDU) recently organised an exclusive screening of the movie ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ for their members, volunteers, well-wishers, including residents of Jurong GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.

According to the party formed before the 2020 Singapore General Election, it was a way of saying ‘thanks’ to some of the people who have journeyed alongside them in creating a ‘Compassionate Singapore.’ “As a political party, we are very often focused on politics and policies. But we are also mindful that the social is equally important,” said RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon to the attendees before the movie started.



“Going forward, we will have more social events like this one to appreciate our people,” he added.

During the movie screening, RDU also conducted a lucky draw and gave away items such as perfumes, body lotions, and brand-new mobile phones contributed to the party by their sponsors. The lucky draws were given away by the party’s chairman David Foo, and CEC members Liyana Dhamirah, and Mohamed Fazli Talip.

“We cannot do a lot of the things that we do without manpower and money. So, we welcome Singaporeans to partner us as we journey towards a compassionate Singapore,” said RDU chairman Foo.

“This is the season for giving. We encourage you to give generously to Red Dot United. We invite you to come join us.”

Among those present at the movie screening are former election candidates Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss and Kumaran Pillai. Chong-Aruldoss last contested in the 2015 elections at the Mountbatten SMC against PAP’s Lim Biow Chuan, while Kumaran went up against Henry Kwek (PAP) at Kebun Baru in the 2020 elections.

RDU only contested Jurong GRC in the last elections, garnering 25.39% of the votes as they faced the PAP team led by senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

But after the 2020 elections, the party has been active in other constituencies such as Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC. RDU also took an interest in the unfortunate death of firefighter SGT (1) Edward Go. Ravi and Foo attended his funeral wake, and the party sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore Civil Defence Force to seek clarifications on the matter.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg