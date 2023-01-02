Morning Digest, Jan 2

Man loses S$2,200 after his DBS debit account got ‘hijacked’, says he’s given ’empty promises’ on resolution from bank

LTA apprehends over 110 offences, including non-compliant window tinting & illegal exhaust modifications, over Christmas period

Singaporean traveller from China severely ill from COVID-19, MOH monitoring new variants & reviewing border measures

SINGAPORE — With Changi Airport seeing between 700 and 1,000 daily arrivals from China, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is now closely monitoring the hospital workload after a Singaporean traveller from China has become severely ill from Covid-19. MOH addressed the public concern about high levels of infections in China through a press release on Friday (Dec 30). The majority of daily arrivals to Singapore comprised residents and long-term pass holders. On a weekly basis, MOH has detected between 40 and 80 Covid-19 cases among travellers. All travellers exhibited mild symptoms, except the case of the Singaporean who fell severely ill after his recent travel to China.

‘How do you all live with stay-in maids?’ — Netizen asks because ‘our maid getting close with me on my bed when I’m trying to rest’

SINGAPORE — A Reddit user who did not grow up with a maid in their household recently took to r/askSingapore wondering how others, who have stay-in domestic helpers, do it. The Redditor huayi3 wrote on Friday (Dec 30) that due to illness, their family recently had to get a helper for their parents.

“I’m not used to a stranger in my space 24/7 (I wfh and usually home on the weekends/PH), and through no fault of her own, I find myself getting super annoyed she’s in my space. I am not comfortable with having this stranger close to me, touching my stuff (even though it’s kind of her job to help around the house when that parent does not need attention), needing assurances from me, getting close with me on my bed when I’m trying to rest, etc.”

NUHS refutes Prof Paul Tambyah’s allegations that the government is losing millions from class A wards

The National University Health System (NUHS), on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022, rubbished claims made by Singapore Democratic Party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah that the government is ‘losing millions of dollars from class A hospital wards.’

In a TikTok video posted on 19 Dec, Prof Paul cited an example of the HDB financing model where he alleged that ‘the government is actually providing huge subsidies to wealthy foreigners.’ But these allegations have been refuted by the NUHS, which posted their statement on Facebook on Dec 29.

