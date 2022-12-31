LTA apprehends over 110 offences, including non-compliant window tinting & illegal exhaust modifications, over Christmas period

SINGAPORE — Road users are reminded to keep safety top of mind and observe prevailing rules and guidelines during the holiday season. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) continues with regular enforcement efforts across the island to ensure road safety throughout the festive period.

In its recent operations over the Christmas holidays, LTA apprehended 74 vehicle-related offences and 37 active mobility offences. The vehicle offences included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and licence plates, wrote LTA in a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 29).

“This car was booked for non-compliant tinted film,” noted LTA on a photo of a Maserati GranTurismo apprehended by officers.

“Active mobility users who were riding non-compliant or unregistered devices were also booked.”

“This motorcycle was booked for improper tyre size and headlamp,” said the agency in another photo.

Another rider was caught riding a non-compliant and unregistered e-scooter on a public path. He also did not have a Mandatory Theory Test certificate, which is required for PAB (Power Assisted Bicycle) and PMD (Personal Mobility Device) riders to use public paths and roads.

LTA cautioned all motorists and active mobility riders against illegal modifications to their vehicles or mobility devices. “They not only compromise the safety of your vehicles or devices but also endanger your life and that of others.” /TISG

