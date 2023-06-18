“Has the town council given up?” — Marsiling resident slips on urine stain and falls as dog waste issue worsens

SINGAPORE: The dog waste problem at Block 1 Marsiling Drive appears to have escalated despite residents’ repeated appeals to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council and the National Environment Agency (NEA) to resolve the longstanding issue. One resident, Ms Shaz Bte Halim, now questions whether the town council has given up on addressing the issue.

Ms Shaz had earlier highlighted the issue of indiscriminate dog urination and defecation under the void deck. Several residents reported the problem to various agencies via the oneservice app, hoping for a prompt resolution.

Initially, the town council dispatched cleaners promptly to address the affected areas but said that it could not take enforcement action against their neighbours who failed to pick up after their dogs, directing frustrated residents to NEA. NEA also passed the buck and allegedly said it does not regulate animal waste.

The residents, who have been grappling with the bureaucratic maze they have been forced to navigate for months, have no choice but to take alternate routes due to the unbearable stench caused by daily sightings of dog poop and urine.

Ms Shaz said the urine patches have also posed a slip hazard to elderly residents. Unfortunately, in her latest update, she said that her mother accidentally stepped on a dried-up urine stain and fell as the spot was slippery.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Friday (16 June), Ms Shaz said that the dog poop and urine have now been left uncleaned in the void deck for days. She shared photos of the filthy void deck, showing a dog urine stain that remained uncleaned for five days and another newer urine spot left unattended for two days.

The unbearable stench and lack of action have created an atmosphere of frustration among residents. Ms Shaz lamented: “Despite having several residents reporting to various agencies via one service app, the problem persist. Initially town council was fast to dispatch their cleaners to clean the affected spots, but lately I don’t know if they have given up.”

The Independent Singapore approached Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council and the NEA for comment, but our emails have gone unanswered.

