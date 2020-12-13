Dog Humans share pics of dogs hidden in plain sight. Can you spot...

Humans share pics of dogs hidden in plain sight. Can you spot them all?

These pictures shared by pet owners under the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge will leave you thoroughly entertained

humans-share-pics-of-dogs-hidden-in-plain-sight.-can-you-spot-them-all?

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

DogdogsfacebookhumansIndiainstagramInternationalITmediashowssocialSocial Mediaworld
- Advertisement -

India — Have you ever played “Where’s Waldo” as a kid? Do you still play those online ‘find the hidden object’ games on your phone? Then this dog version of the same, wherein one has to spot the hidden pooches, will make you very happy. In case, you’re not a connoisseur of such games, worry not.

These pictures shared by pet owners under the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge will leave you thoroughly entertained, anyway. And the best perk of it all? You get to see cute and adorable pooches from all over the world.

In some of the pictures, the doggos are hidden in plain sight but are too difficult to find. The few images are shared on a lighter note and show the failed hiding attempts of the pooches.

The challenge was originally started on a Facebook page called Dogspotting Society where people started sharing the images using the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge. Soon the users of the other social media platforms too started taking notice and participated by sharing various images, especially on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Let’s start with this Instagram post that is captioned, “Let’s play a game of hide and seek! Can you find me?” Can you really spot it by looking at the pic once?

Next in the line is this image which shows a room completed with a TV and couch but can you spot where the dog is?

“He believes closing his eyes makes him invisible and he’s obviously right,” shared an Instagram user. They’re right, hidden or not, the dog looks absolutely adorable.

Here are some of the other posts shared under the challenge:

How many could you spot?

Also Read | Can you find the doggo in this picture? It may be trickier than you think.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP MP puzzled by Minister Masagos Zulkifli’s reason for why Govt portal is not open 24/7

Workers' Party (WP) parliamentarian Gerald Giam has said that he was puzzled by the answers Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF) Masagos Zulkifli provided, as to why a government e-service is not open 24 hours a day. The COVID-19 Support Grant...
View Post
Featured News

Jade Rasif says being turned away from cruise because she is now a frontliner, was a “blessing in disguise”

Though disappointed that she was turned away from Royal Caribbean’s cruise to nowhere, former DJ Jade Rasif called it a “blessing in disguise” after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Dec 9). In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Jade posted...
View Post
Featured News

Post goes viral: Luxury car reverses dangerously close to frail, elderly cardboard collector

Singapore -- There has been much concern about the plight of a frail, elderly cardboard collector after a photo was posted on social media on Monday (Dec 7) showing a luxury car reversing dangerously close to her. Facebook user Vladimir Guevarra saw...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet