Singapore Airlines refutes Indian press’ report that SIA is increasing stake in Air India

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has denied recent reports from the Indian media suggesting SIA plans to increase its stake in Air India.

The airline issued a statement on Friday (16 June), refuting claims made by Indian newspaper Mint that SIA had expressed its intention to gradually raise its stake in the Indian carrier to approximately 40 percent. SIA clarified that there had been no change in its position since the announcement made in November 2022.

Mint cited three sources familiar with the matter, stating that SIA and Tata Group, the conglomerate behind the Vistara airline, had initiated discussions regarding a potential increase in stake.

The talks were said to have been prompted by a request from a Singapore-based airline.

The report by Mint suggested that SIA sought to expand its influence in Air India and elevate the airline’s status as a leading full-service carrier in India. However, SIA’s statement firmly dismissed these claims, affirming its position remained unchanged.

As of now, it appears that Singapore Airlines will maintain its 25.1 percent stake in Air India, which it obtained last November after Tata Group merged Air India with Vistara, its joint venture with SIA.

