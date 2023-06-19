‘My mum really likes you. Will you marry her, please?’ — Little girl, 4, asks Jamus Lim

SINGAPORE: Kids say the darndest things, as the saying goes. One little girl proved this to be true when she told Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) that her mum “really likes” him and then followed this up by asking, “Will you marry her, please?”

In a short video clip posted on The Singapore Women’s Weekly‘s Facebook page on June 15, Assoc Prof Lim set out to answer key questions posed by kids in Singapore, which ranged from running noses to how to hold it in when you want to pass gas in an elevator to why he doesn’t wear glasses.

The clincher was from 4-year-old Grace, who requested him to marry her mum.

“Oh Grace, I am very, very flattered,” the MP said with a smile. “I’m sure your mummy also really, really loved your daddy, so I will not get in the way of that.

And I guess I should point out that I really love my wife, too. So I think we’ll just stick to our respective mummies and daddies,” he added.

On his Facebook page, Assoc Prof Lim shared the clip on Sunday (June 18), which is when Father’s Day is celebrated this year.

He also wrote about his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, whom he describes as, on the one hand, “is especially into testing boundaries,” and who appears to test her parents’ patience and self-control.

But the little girl also, at the same time, “can be the sweetest angel; she would sidle up to us and hug us for no reason, and say she loves us, or she could try to feed us with something she herself enjoys, or just by being herself when she laughs and plays, she can bring such tremendous joy to those around her.”

He then went on to write that when asked if being a parent is worth it, he unhesitatingly says yes, sharing it has been “enormously fulfilling” and that “being a father is a wonderful, incomparable experience.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg