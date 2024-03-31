Han So Hee’s management briefly addressed the actress’s recent social media post. On March 29, Han So Hee shared a lengthy explanation on her Instagram regarding her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and comments seemingly aimed at Hyeri.

She reiterated meeting Ryu Jun Yeol for the first time at his exhibition in November 2023 and dismissed claims of prior friendship.

Han So Hee clarified that her involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol was not “transfer love,” emphasizing that he and Hyeri had parted ways a year prior, wishing each other well.

Expressing confusion over Hyeri’s reaction to Ryu Jun Yeol’s new relationship, Han So Hee questioned the transformation of their text exchange and its portrayal as “transfer love.”

Shortly after posting, she deleted it, apologizing for her impulsive nature. Despite its deletion, the post quickly circulated on social media.

Han So Hee’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, expressed regret in a short statement and indicated they would not offer any additional comments.

Talented actress

The actress started her career with supporting roles in dramas like “Money Flower” (2017) and “100 Days My Prince” (2018). Her breakthrough came with her portrayal of the mistress in the hit drama “The World of the Married” (2020).

Since then, she’s landed lead roles in popular dramas like “Nevertheless” (2021), “My Name” (2021), and the ongoing “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-2024).

Ryu Jun Yeol is an actor, activist, and photographer. He began in independent films and gained recognition for “Socialphobia” (2015).

The actor achieved international fame with the record-breaking drama “Reply 1988” (2015-2016). He earned the nickname “Chungmu-ro actor,” signifying respect in the Korean film industry.

Ryu Jun Yeol acted in numerous successful films like “The King” (2017), “A Taxi Driver” (2017), and the recent “Alienoid: Return to the Future” (2024).

He has won various awards, including Best Actor for “The Night Owl” (2022) at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Hyeri, also known as Lee Hye-ri, is a South Korean multi-talent who has shone in music, acting, and variety shows.