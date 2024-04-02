On April 1st, Big Planet Made Entertainment made a significant announcement regarding adding Taemin, a member of SHINee and a renowned solo artist, to their roster through an exclusive contract.

Expressing its commitment to supporting Taemin’s diverse musical endeavours, the agency conveyed its determination to facilitate his advancement across various musical landscapes.

Under their banner, they solicited ongoing support and affection for Taemin’s fresh journey.

Simultaneously, the agency unveiled Taemin’s new artist logo and profile image, generating excitement for his forthcoming ventures with Big Planet Made Entertainment.

The logo design’s visually appealing appeal and Taemin’s captivating visuals have heightened anticipation for his future undertakings with the agency.

Successful solo career

Taemin, recognized as SHINee’s main dancer and a prominent male soloist in K-POP, has been an active figure in the industry since his debut at the age of 14 in 2008.

He has engaged in global activities throughout his 16-year tenure as a SHINee member.

Since 2014, he has embarked on a successful solo career, consistently delivering albums characterized by a distinct artistic identity, thereby solidifying his position in the music sphere.

His solo albums, including tracks like ‘Danger,’ ‘Press Your Number,’ ‘MOVE,’ ‘Day and Night,’ ‘WANT,’ ‘Criminal,’ ‘IDEA:理想,’ ‘Advice,’ and ‘Guilty,’ have showcased Taemin’s unique talents and individuality, garnering attention and acclaim from global music enthusiasts with each performance.

New chapter with Big Planet Made Entertainment

Embarking on a new chapter with Big Planet Made Entertainment, Taemin is poised to once again set trends in the realm of K-POP.

Other notable figures associated with the agency include singers Huh Gak, VIVIZ (Eunha, SinB, Umji), Ha Sung Woon, Lee Mu Jin, B.I, and Ren, performance directors Kasper and Kany, and entertainer Lee Soo Geun.

Taemin’s official website is scheduled to launch at 3 PM KST on April 1st, marking the commencement of this exciting collaboration.