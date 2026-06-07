Life expectancy rises to 83.9 years as Singapore sets new record

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are living longer than ever, according to the latest data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on June 3.

According to Yan.sg, Singapore residents born in 2025 can expect to live an average of 83.9 years, setting a new record and surpassing the pre-pandemic peak of 83.7 years in 2019.

The report further explains that according to gender, women have a clear advantage, for their life expectancy is 86,0 years, while men’s is 81.8 years. Despite the difference, men have made faster progress over the past years, as their life expectancy has increased by 1.3 years, compared to women by 0.9 years.

Data also shows that boys who were born in 2025 have a 90.3% chance of living past the age of 65, and nearly 47.6% will have the opportunity to still celebrate their 85th birthday. Moreover, girls have a 94.4% chance of reaching 65, and 64.3% can still live their lives over 85 years old.

Additionally, a 65-year-old Singaporean resident has an average life expectancy of 86.6 years; life expectancy for a 65-year-old woman is 88.1 years of age, while a man is 84.9 years old.

Strong public health system

The figures reflect Singapore’s continued improvements in healthcare and longevity. Factors such as medical advancements, healthier lifestyles and long-term investment in healthcare may have contributed to the increase in life expectancy.

In other lifestyle news, a recent online discussion explored how Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s are making new friends and building meaningful social connections.

Read more about the news story here.