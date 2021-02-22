Group of men and women fight on Orchard Road

- Advertisement -

A large group of men and women are seen fighting on Orchard Road in a video circulating on social media.

The video, taken on Friday (Feb 19) by a passing motorist, was uploaded on Facebook page and the website Singapore Uncensored.

In the almost-two-minute-long video, the huge group is seen scuffling on the roadside, near the junction of Kramat Road and Buyong Road.

Mostly men dressed in black or white, they appear to be pushing and fighting while others stand and watch from the fringes.

According to media reports, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 100 Orchard Road on Feb 19 at around 10:27pm.

However, when police officers arrived, there were no signs of a fight and no injuries were reported.

According to the Penal Code, the offence of affray carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

As for the offence of public nuisance, this carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

The police are investigating. /TISG

