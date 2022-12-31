“Good riddance… they suck so bad” — Singaporeans on “last multicolored bus model in Singapore”

SINGAPORE — In response to a recent photo of an old Singapore multicoloured bus shared by an online citizen, many Singaporeans have compared older and newer models.

“Last multicolored public bus model in Singapore,” wrote a netizen who shared a photo of an SBS Transit bus on an online forum on Monday (Dec 26). The featured public transport vehicle got Singaporeans talking. While some were sad to see it go, others were more than happy that the bus model was being phased out.

“Slowly being phased out,” wrote the post owner in the comments. This bus model, commonly known as the Scania KUB (K230UB), is nearing its stipulated 17-year lifespan from the LTA, marking it as a model on the verge of being fully retired off the streets of Singapore.

Across just three years, from 2008 to 2011, over 1000 buses of this particular nameplate were introduced to replace the then-ageing fleet of Volvo B10M’s to serve commuters. Its loud engine and sometimes jerky chassis have cemented itself as the “most hated” bus model among bus enthusiasts, drivers, and commuters.

Some people felt a sense of nostalgia over the buses, with one saying, “Spent most of my life riding this bus model. Feels kinda attached to it and is sad that it’ll get replaced.” However, others were happy to bid the old model farewell, with some saying, “Good riddance.”

“They suck so bad,” said one, while another wrote, “There’s a bus stop right outside my house and it’s super noisy because of the Scania.”

