“SG Vehicle Ownership transfer in progress. Soon this car will belong to the plants” — Netizens wonder where’s the owner

SINGAPORE — After an online user shared a photo of a car that seemed to be abandoned in a parking slot, a handful of Singaporeans took to the comments section offering possible explanations for why the vehicle’s owner had left the car there for so long.

A red car left in a parking slot with weeds growing around its tires caught the attention of online users after a netizen shared a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday (Dec 28). “Singapore Vehicle Ownership transfer in progress, the caption read. “Soon, this car will belong to the plants.”

Several commenters made jokes about the car, with one writing, ” I am Groot,” making reference to the Marvel character who has the form of a tree. Another said, “Sold to mother nature.” Still, one online user joked that the bright side in this scenario was that “at least he got the corner lot!”

However, despite the few light-hearted comments, others saw a more serious side to the situation. “Whenever I see vehicles left in this state, I always wonder if the owner has sadly passed away with no one to claim their belongings,” wrote one netizen. “There was a bike parked under by block for three years before HDB finally got rid of it. I always wondered what happened to the owner.”

“There was a similar case at my estate,” another said. “(The) owner passed away two years back with no one able to drive in the family. Car was left there for a year before HDB got involved.”

While other netizens shared similar stories, one pointed out, “Road tax (is) still active though. Till Mar 2023.”

