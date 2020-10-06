Girls’ Generation’s YoonA bakes and impresses fans

- Advertisement -

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA has taken up baking as a hobby in 2020 like many others during the pandemic.

YoonA took to her personal Instagram account on October 4 to share images of scones she just baked. The singer captioned the image set, “It’s too perfect” as well as adding the hashtag #EarlGreyScone.

The Girls’ Generation member showed her Instagram followers the step by step of the baking process, from mixing together the ingredients and forming the scones to baking them in the oven.

Her fans responded with a number of positive comments when seeing the scone images, including: “Looks yummy!,” “I hope you open a cooking channel on YouTube sometime,” and “Me too, unnie! I want to try your scones.”

In other news, YoonA has been cast in the upcoming JTBC drama, Hush.

Born on May 30, 1990 as Im Yoon-ah, YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

YoonA has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016) and The King in Love (2017).

Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role.

On May 30, 2019, Yoona celebrated her 29th birthday (30th in Korean age) with the release of her debut extended play A Walk to Remember, charting at number three on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart.

The success of Yoona’s music and acting careers have led her to various CF deals, notably long-term collaborator Innisfree, and have established her as a top idol-actress of Hallyu.