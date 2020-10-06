Lee Min Ho is first Korean star to hit 20 million followers on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho who acted in The King: Eternal Monarch has become the first Korean celebrity to surpass 20 million followers on Instagram. He also garnered 20 million followers on Facebook.

Lee Min Ho’s agency confirmed that the actor has set a new record with his social media account. He hit the 20 million followers mark on Instagram. This remarkable milestone came just a few weeks after The Legend of the Blue Sea star reached 20 million followers on Facebook as well.

His agency, MYM Entertainment announced the good news on Instagram by sharing two photos of Lee Min Ho. Mr Lee looked dashing in a black sweater in the first shot while in the second one, which was also shared by the actor on his Instagram account a few weeks ago, the actor posed with a dahlia flower.

Aside from Instagram and Facebook, the actor also has more than 28.63 million followers on Weibo and three million followers on Twitter.

In other news, Lee Min Ho completed his first series, The King: Eternal Monarch after finishing his compulsory military training. He has not announced his next Korean drama or movie. Lee Min Ho was featured in a number of commercials since the end of the drama.

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model. He gained widespread fame in Korea and parts of Asia with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

His notable lead roles in television series include comedy-drama Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011) in which he established himself as an action hero, The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

Apart from his television career, Lee appeared in his first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015), followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016) which grossed US$31 million and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014) which grossed US$20 million.