Gigi Hadid and her ‘cheesy’ date night with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has kept her first weeks of motherhood on the low down as she adapts into her new life of taking care of her daughter and boyfriend Zayn Malik. Last night, the couple enjoyed a cosy date night. Zayn and Gigi had cheesy garlic pull-apart bread:

Since the birth of their daughter, this is the second time this month that Gigi has shown off food from the couple’s dinner dates. On their first date night, Gigi posted several Instagram Stories of the browned butter sage chicken piccata she made with mushroom pasta. “Mom and dad’s first date night,” Hadid wrote. “She’s in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi’s mom] but miss her sm lol.”

Besides the cheesy bread shot and pasta shot, she also posted a gift someone bought for her daughter. Gigi posted a pic of Tan France’s gift to her and Zayn’s baby girl: “Zigi’s Girl” onesies. “Omg @tanfrance love so much,” Gigi captioned the image.

According to E!, Gigi and Zayn are living in Gigi’s family farm in Pennsylvania where Gigi reportedly gave birth.

A source told the outlet at the beginning of October that “they feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.” The model, of course, is usually based in New York City, where she has an apartment in NoHo.

A few days after Gigi gave birth, Zayn updated fans and tweeted, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi also posted and said that she is “so in love” with their growing family.

According to a previous report from E!, “Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse.” They added that she’s surrounded by both of their families and “Gigi is on a high and can’t believe they created an angel. She’s truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl.”

