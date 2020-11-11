Entertainment Celebrity posts selfie with newborn daughter

Gigi Hadid posts selfie with newborn daughter

Gigi is holding the over her shoulder in the shot, showing off a pair of impossibly cute and tiny yellow socks

Gigi Hadid and her baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed a daughter in September and the supermodel just shared another sneak peek of her child. Gigi posted a cute snap of the baby, whose name has not been shared yet, on her Instagram stories.

Gigi is holding the baby over her shoulder in the shot, showing off a pair of impossibly cute and tiny yellow socks. Gigi captioned the selfie, “she burps sunshine 😉😊” which sounds like an impressive feat for the child of a supermodel and pop star.

The heartfelt post comes after Gigi and Zayn shared their first family photo with their newborn child in full fancy dress to celebrate Halloween. Gigi captioned the photo: “My first Halloween.”

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their baby celebrates Halloween. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

After Gigi gave birth in September, the former One Direction star announced the happy news to his fans on Twitter, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi and Zayn received an outpouring of love since the birth of their daughter and Gigi wrote a touching note to thank everyone for their lovely gifts.

The 25-year-old wrote, “I just want to put out there…while I have the time, that when I do thank yous on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t a public ‘thanks’…

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love – and I will slowly totally share them. BUT thank you cards are on their way – if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude.”

“Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!! SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED.”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

DPM Heng: Parti Liyani case shows criminal justice system works

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat says the high-profile court case involving former maid Parti Liyani shows that the country's criminal justice system works. Ms Liyani, who had been convicted of theft in March last year from the home of...
View Post
Featured News

Online appreciation of WP MPs after “Justice For All” debate in Parliament

Singapore -- The online community has thanked the Workers' Party MPs for their tireless work during an eventful week in Parliament. On Wednesday, WP chairman Sylvia Lim had tabled a motion entitled “Justice For All: Enhancing Equity In The Criminal Justice System”....
View Post
Featured News

What did Ho Ching and former MP Lee Bee Wah discuss during lunch?

Singapore -- The friendship between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife, Ms Ho Ching, and former MP Lee Bee Wah has continued even after the latter stepped down  before the General Election this year. The pair had lunch at the Akashi Japanese...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet