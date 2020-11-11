Gigi Hadid posts selfie with newborn daughter

- Advertisement -

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed a baby daughter in September and the supermodel just shared another sneak peek of her child. Gigi posted a cute snap of the baby, whose name has not been shared yet, on her Instagram stories.

Gigi is holding the baby over her shoulder in the shot, showing off a pair of impossibly cute and tiny yellow socks. Gigi captioned the selfie, “she burps sunshine 😉😊” which sounds like an impressive feat for the child of a supermodel and pop star.

The heartfelt post comes after Gigi and Zayn shared their first family photo with their newborn child in full fancy dress to celebrate Halloween. Gigi captioned the photo: “My first Halloween.”

After Gigi gave birth in September, the former One Direction star announced the happy news to his fans on Twitter, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi and Zayn received an outpouring of love since the birth of their daughter and Gigi wrote a touching note to thank everyone for their lovely gifts.

The 25-year-old wrote, “I just want to put out there…while I have the time, that when I do thank yous on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t a public ‘thanks’…

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love – and I will slowly totally share them. BUT thank you cards are on their way – if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude.”

“Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!! SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED.”

