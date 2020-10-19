Khloe Kardashian now does not care what others think of her appearance

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has learned how to grow a thick skin thanks to being in the public eye for the past 10 years. She admitted that, at first, it was tough not to pay attention to mean things people would write about her online. Over time, Khloe, 36, has got used to it and she does not care any more.

“At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, what in the world?” she shared with Elle magazine. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things.” She learned not to take everything so seriously after finding out how tough the world can be. “At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care,” she said. “Maybe if I’m having a bad day [I will]. But typically, I would say 90 per cent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star does not always ignore these kinds of remarks, though. “Sometimes I have to f*** with people a little bit. I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it,” said Khloe.

She has also learned that the best way to do that is to continue being successful!

Following the family’s announcement to conclude its hit reality TV series next year, momager Kris Jenner said Khloe had not stopped crying over it.

KUWTK will conclude in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons, according to the Kardashian-Jenner family and the E! network.

Among all of Kris Jenner’s children, Khloe seems to be taking the news the hardest. The 64-year-old mother told Ryan Seacrest, co-creator and executive producer of the show, that Khloe “hasn’t stopped crying” since the announcement.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloe,” Kris shared during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Sept 9, “Khloe is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since the announcement.” /TISG

