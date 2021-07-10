Gang of youths in Australia targets and attacks 3 Asian students

- Advertisement -

Brisbane – A video of three Asian students being attacked by a group of youths is circulating online, pushing for another call to stop Asian hate and racism.

A video of three students in Brisbane, Australia, getting deliberately provoked then punched and kicked as they stepped out of a train station is making rounds online.

A netizen with the Twitter handle AsianAustAlliance posted the video on Jul 4, noting that the attack was a robbery and appears to racially motivated.

According to the online page Being Asia Australian, the video was posted by one of the perpetrators.

The video starts with a male student in blue jeans and a black top standing beside two female students.

A group of at least seven individuals confronted the three students.

One of the girls in the bigger group pulled the hair of one of the female students, forcing her to land on the ground.

Meanwhile, the male student tries to fight off the assailants but was outnumbered.

At one point, the female student that fell was kicked and punched by members of the group.

“What are you doing? We didn’t do anything to you,” the male student was heard saying.

The person recording the incident laughs and repeatedly says, “gang sh*t.”

As the group finished their attack, one of the assailants was seen walking towards the camera with a smug smile on his face.

Being Asian Australian gave an update to the incident, noting the three students were international students of Vietnamese background.

The incident is said to have happened at Inala in Brisbane, Queensland, on Jun 27.

Queensland police confirmed the incident and said that investigations are ongoing.

A change.org petition has been established by Jenny Nguyen to “stop violence targeted at Asians.”

A witness had stepped forward and claimed that the group had been “looking for trouble” before the incident and targeted “Asian people” specifically to attack.

The petition received over 10,000 signatures and has been closed. “The victims are now having this situation being dealt with,” wrote the petition creator./TISG

