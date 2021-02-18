Game of Thrones co-stars welcome baby boy

- Advertisement -

London — Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie just welcomed a baby boy. They played lovers in the hit HBO TV series, dated for six years and got married in a gorgeous wedding in Scotland.

Last September, Leslie announced her pregnancy with a breathtaking photoshoot for Make magazine. Buzzfeed reported that the couple was spotted out and about in London today with their baby in a carrier. Harington’s rep confirmed to E! News that they have welcomed a baby boy but his name was not revealed.

However, the couple is said to be “very, very happy!” Congratulations are in order for the couple and we cannot wait to see the baby.

Born on December 26, 1986, Christopher Catesby Harington, known professionally as Kit Harington is an English actor and producer. Harington studied at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. He made his professional acting debut with the lead role of Albert Narracott in the critically acclaimed West End play War Horse at the National Theatre.

In 2011, Harington rose to prominence for his breakthrough role as Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), which brought him international recognition and several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2019 and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2016 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

Born on February 9, 1987, Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie is a Scottish actress. After winning a Scottish BAFTA for Best Acting Performance for her role in New Town, she rose to fame as Gwen Dawson in the ITV drama series Downton Abbey and as Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She starred as Maia Rindell for three seasons of the CBS All Access legal and political drama The Good Fight.

Leslie worked for BBC Radio narrating The British Slave Trade: Abolition, Parliament and People. She won a BASSC certificate in stage combat and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in 2008.

