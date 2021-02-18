Paris Hilton is engaged

- Advertisement -

Socialite Paris Hilton just got engaged to her beau of a year, Carter Reum. Vogue published the news on Wednesday (Feb 17) under a photo of her in a white dress hugging Reum, who also wore white. She showed off her left hand with an emerald cut engagement ring by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. The couple who are both aged 40 were on a beach at sunset with fluffy clouds in the background.

Hilton told People that she was excited about their next chapter. According to Daily Mail UK, Reum proposed on Feb 13 during a getaway on a private island while celebrating Hilton’s 40th birthday.

People reported that Hilton wore a Retrofete dress and a Loschy crown. Nicky Hilton, Paris’ sister, and Courtney Reum, Carter’s brother, were also present. Hilton also told the publication that the past year with Covid accelerated so many things. After travelling constantly over the year, she finally had a chance to stay home and re-evaluate what was important to her. Her relationship and the time she spent with Reum was a gift.

Carter Reum proposed to Paris Hilton during a beach vacation. Picture: InstagramReum shared that he had got the unique opportunity to get to know the real Hilton on a daily basis, just the both of them during the past 15 months, and he couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as his future wife and partner. He said that she shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as his future wife.

Reum studied at Columbia University and is an entrepreneur who co-founded VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney.

“Paris is so excited, and her friends and family are just thrilled for her. Carter is a great guy and after everything she’s been through, the stable kind of love he brings to her life is what she deserves. She’s sure he’s the one,” a source told People.

This comes after Hilton starred with Reum in a new music video for her 2006 song Heartbeat.

The star revealed to Paper on Friday that she was inspired to revisit the song amid her romance with the businessman.

“I’ve been listening to [her sole studio album Paris] so much with my boyfriend. In 2006, I didn’t even know what love was, but the words to [Heartbeat] finally have meaning,” she revealed. /TISG

