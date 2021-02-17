Entertainment Celebrity Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter's tennis lesson with her coach

Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach

Serena Williams shares clip of daughter.

Serena Williams jokingly denied knowing Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityInternationalLifestyleUS
- Advertisement -

India — Celebrated tennis player Serena Williams has dropped an oh-so-cute video of her daughter during a fun training session with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.

The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis. Olympia’s cute way of hitting the ball and trying really hard to play well may just steal your heart just like other netizens.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 15, the clip has garnered over 3.4 lakh likes and tons of reactions. People showered the comments section with appreciation for the clip. Many lauded Olympia’s adorable way of learning the game. Others pointed out how she was going to give Williams a tough fight someday.

- Advertisement -

“The little kick is adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww she wants to hit the ball so bad,” gushed another. “My heart can’t handle the cuteness,” commented a third.

“She will be carrying on the legacy,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching: Drivers of buses engaged in ‘mechanical foreplay along expressway’ should be suspended

Singapore—Footage of two buses driving dangerously close to one another made rounds online on Saturday (Feb 13) after it was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. It was also reported on mothership.sg, which headlined the story: "SBS Transit bus 168 &...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat thanks wife for understanding he has to work on V-Day

Singapore—Sometimes love means having to make a great many sacrifices, which perhaps the spouses of public servants know all too well. On Sunday (Feb 14), Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat penned an appreciation post to his wife, who has had to put...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent