CHINA: A funeral home in China has gone viral after posting an unusual job ad for a “morgue manager,” offering a monthly salary of 2,200 yuan (US$300).

The twist? Applicants must pass an unconventional test: spending 10 minutes in a cold morgue to qualify for an interview.

According to the South China Morning Post report, the job posting, which was shared by a Rushan netizen from Shandong province on Dec 11, has captivated online audiences.

Key requirements for the job include permanent household registration in Rushan, the ability to work 24-hour shifts, being male, under 45 years old, and holding at least a junior secondary school education.

In addition to the 70-yuan (US$10) exam fee, candidates must endure a multi-stage hiring process, which includes the “morgue room test,” structured interviews, background checks, medical exams, and a six-month probation period.

A staff member at the Rushan Funeral Services Centre explained the reasoning behind the morgue test, saying that some people have strong taboos or fears associated with such environments.

The job, however, requires someone capable of remaining in the morgue for extended periods.

The role is offered on a three-year contract, with a salary of 2,200 yuan after tax and social insurance deductions, plus additional allowances for night shifts.

However, the position does not offer the “bian zhi,” a benefit in China that guarantees a stable, lifelong job. Despite the odd test, the ad has sparked a mix of humour and concern online. Some users joked about the unusual interview process.

“This is much better than interviewing 10 living people. At least they didn’t ask me to stay in a crematorium for 10 minutes!” one user commented.

Another said, “It’s not the fear that holds you back, but the salary.”

A funeral industry veteran, identified only as Wang, questioned the ethics of the on-site test, suggesting it might be an attempt to assess psychological resilience.

Wang, who has worked in funeral home management in southwestern China, noted that specialized roles, such as body management and crematory work, typically offer higher pay due to their nature.

As of now, it remains unclear how many candidates have applied for the role.

However, the quirky hiring process and modest salary have certainly captured public attention, raising questions about the balance between unusual recruitment methods and attracting qualified applicants.

China’s funeral services market has seen significant growth in recent years, reaching a value of 310.2 billion yuan (US$42 billion) in 2022. With over 4,600 funeral service institutions in the country, the sector is expanding, albeit with some unconventional approaches to staffing.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)