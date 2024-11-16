JAPAN: An unconventional ‘coffin-lying’ service is attracting youth to Japan’s funeral homes, offering a stark, introspective experience that blends mortality with modern-day reflection.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a historic funeral home in Japan has introduced a one-of-a-kind service designed to help visitors reflect on life and death from a unique perspective—a “coffin café.”

“Dead” while alive

Kajiya Honten, a 120-year-old funeral home in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, recently unveiled an innovative concept, allowing guests to lie in a casket and contemplate their mortality.

Founded in 1902 during Japan’s Meiji era, Kajiya Honten partnered with a funeral supply company to bring this unusual experience to life.

The café, which opened its doors in September 2024, is located on the first floor of the funeral home’s main building and features three beautifully designed coffins in vibrant gold, green, and yellow.

Each coffin is adorned with floral patterns and decorative motifs intended to make the experience as serene and comfortable as possible for those seeking to lie inside and reflect on their existence.

The ‘coffin café’

Set apart from the funeral hall to ensure a peaceful environment free from funeral ceremonies, the café offers a private space where visitors can immerse themselves in contemplation without distractions.

The experience costs 2,200 yen (around USD 14) and has drawn significant interest from a diverse clientele, including couples who enjoy posing for photos in the coffins as part of the reflective experience.

Kiyotaka Hirano, the 48-year-old president of Kajiya Honten, revealed that the idea for the coffin café came from a deeply personal place.

When Hirano was 24, he unexpectedly lost his father, an event that profoundly shaped his outlook on life and death.

Reflecting on this experience, he noted that while many young people focus on milestones like weddings, few give thought to funerals or the inevitable end of life.

“Some people may want to close the coffin lid for a few minutes to consider how they want to live before their time comes,” Hirano said.

“It’s a chance to think about what really matters, like relationships with family and loved ones.”

Hirano envisions the experience as a form of “rebirth” for visitors.

“Coming out of the coffin can symbolize a reset—a chance to begin anew,” he explained. “We hope people leave feeling revitalized and ready to live their lives more fully.”

Enhancing customer experience

This initiative is also a response to the evolving challenges facing Japan’s funeral industry, which has seen declining demand due to demographic changes and shifting cultural attitudes.

In a 2023 survey by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, the average funeral cost had dropped by 16 per cent over the past decade, reflecting a broader shift in consumer preferences.

In response, Hirano has shifted his focus from competing on price to enhancing the overall customer experience. This has included offering bespoke coffin designs and floral arrangements tailored to individual preferences.

In 2022, Kajiya Honten introduced a “memorial urn” service, allowing clients to create personalized urns as part of their end-of-life planning or as a way to memorialize lost loved ones.

The coffin café has garnered attention in Japan and internationally, with many social media users from China reacting with fascination.

One commenter joked, “Can we get a luxury ‘pretend death’ package? Maybe include a stomach tube for a coffee infusion—you might not taste the aroma, but at least you won’t choke lying down!” Another observed, “Haha, this is so great—very Japanese style.”

With its blend of creativity, contemplation, and cultural reflection, Kajiya Honten’s coffin cafe is redefining how people approach life’s inevitable end—and offering a refreshing space for people to reset and reflect in a truly unique way.