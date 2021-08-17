‘Worst experience buying food:’ customer receives 3 orders packed in 1 plastic bag

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A concerned member of the public took to social media to share his “worst experience in buying food” after discovering that three different orders were packed in one plastic bag.

One SH Sham mentioned his experience with ordering takeout on Complaint Singapore‘s Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 17).

The individual noted he had asked the stall assistant to pack him three dishes.

To his surprise, the staff packed his orders, sambal tempe, toufu sambal and a fried fish, in one plastic bag.

Mr Sham noted he did not notice what happened at the stall and only found out when he got home.

“How can this stall assistant do this. It is just like a cat’s food or wanna give animal to eat (sic),” said the customer, adding that he had never experienced such a thing before.

He attached a photo of his order and the contents mixed together.

Mr Sham had ordered from a stall at 888 Plaza Woodlands on Aug 16 at around 2.15 am.

In response to his post, members from the online community noted that they often patronised the same stall and got their orders packed well.

“Perhaps the person who packed for you is sleepy or is having something bothering their mind until they didn’t realise what they are doing,” suggested Facebook user Nina Natalie.

“I’d suggest you go back to the stall later during the day and talk to them. So far from my experience, the staff are all quite friendly.”

Others highlighted that customers could be clearer in requesting separate packaging just in case to avoid such issues. /TISG

