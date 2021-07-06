Home News In the Hood S$2 plastic packaging at Tiong Bahru food centre shocks customer

S$2 plastic packaging at Tiong Bahru food centre shocks customer

S$2 extra for plastic container takeaway.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

— The S$2 price for plastic bowl packaging at a food centre shocked a member of the public, highlighting a possible overcharging issue for takeaway orders.

One Jolene Tanny took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Jul 5) to share a “shocking” revelation that her takeaway container cost the same as the dessert she ordered.

Ms Jolene visited the Tian Tian dessert stall located at the Tiong Bahru market food centre.

She noted that she was charged S$2 for the plastic bowl packaging, bringing her cheng teng order to a S$4 total.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“I’m so shocked. Somehow I got a 趁火打劫 (taking advantage) feeling…or is this the current standard now?” asked the concerned individual.

She then urged others to take note of the price if they too plan to order takeaway from the stall.

In an update to her post, Ms Jolene confirmed that the container was being sold for S$2 each.

She had asked the stall operator why her order total was S$4.

The stall operator told her that takeaway was S$2 more.

“Then I see the stall in front also pasted the notice of S$2 for plastic container takeaway,” said Ms Jolene, expressing her regret that she didn’t spot the notice before ordering.

“Next , our eyes must open big big first or ask first (cannot assume it’s 50 cents). Lesson learnt,” she added.

With over 180 comments to date, members from the online community also shared their surprise at the “outrageous daylight robbery”.

“Should complain to Case (Consumers Association of Singapore). This sort of hawker is a disgrace and tarnish the hawker profession,” said Facebook user Po Yon.

“I find it incredible that they are charging S$2 for the container. Most places are at most 50¢,” added another netizen.

Others wondered if consumers were given the right by default to bring their own containers based on the stall operator’s practice.

“If they got the right to charge us take away box, then we got our rights to bring our own box,” said Muhamad Taufik Rostom.

Facebook user Kenneth Ong tagged the requesting an explanation of the incident.

According to a post uploaded on Dec 2020 on the stall’s Facebook page, they charge S$4 for takeaway. /TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Read related: ‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

