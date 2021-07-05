‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about the treatment received by a hawker who allegedly scolded a customer for bringing her own container for taking out.

The son of the affected customer shared the incident on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page on Sunday (Jul 4).

He noted how a few weeks ago, his mother went to a Yong Tau Fu stall located in Blk 964 Jurong West Street 91 at the NTI food court.

The woman brought her own container to dabao food. “But this man gave her a good scolding for doing that, saying that she was making lives difficult for them.”

“Why can’t just dabao like everyone else,” the stall owner said.

The concerned individual added that the stall owner continued scolding his mother and “started giving nasty remarks and even unnecessarily said why not bring your own chilli packet container and just cook at home.”

Flustered by the incident, his mother planned to cancel her order and leave the stall, but she had already paid.

“So really, sometimes we are even scared to reduce packaging waste or bring our own containers now,” added the netizen.

He wondered if the same has happened to other customers.

With over 120 comments, members from the online community shared similar incidents regarding bringing their own containers.

“My mum experienced that too at a kopitiam stall at my house area; auntie keep scolding my mum for bringing our container because very mafan for them,” shared Facebook user Patoy Leroi.

“It’s a fish soup stall, so we don’t personally like to dabao in the plastic container they sell for S$0.30.”

Others advised urging more customers to apply the same method to push stall owners to accept the practice.

“You should write to food court management. They should take action when they receive many complaints against their stall hawkers,” advised Facebook user Paul Chia.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Hj NirAk highlighted a possible issue faced by hawkers. “Passing the stall our container can be a problem for them at the time due to different shape and size that may not be suitable for they are selling.”

“Also, sometimes people bring not so clean container and end up the stall get the complaint for unhygienic food,” the netizen added./TISG

