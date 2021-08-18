“Dreaming” driver smashes into road works truck

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A vehicle was spotted speeding across the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and failing to avoid a stationary road works truck, resulting in a collision.

“Driver of Volkswagen T-Cross car was dreaming and smashes into the back of a road works attenuator truck,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (Aug 17).

It attached a video of the accident which happened along AYE before Corporation Flyover towards Tuas on the same day at around 1:17 pm.

The video showed the T-Cross on the far-right lane of the expressway behind a vehicle recording the scene.

- Advertisement -

The cam car began changing lanes due to the roadworks up ahead.

From the dashboard camera angle, the T-Cross was then spotted picking up speed on the same lane in what appears to be an attempt to overtake the silver Honda Vezel on the middle lane.

- Advertisement -

A few seconds later, the truck comes into view. However, the T-Cross did not have enough time to react.

The T-Cross crashes onto the rear of the attenuator truck.

- Advertisement -

In response to the video, members of the online community called for motorists to practice sound judgement when driving.

“Volkswagen driver thought it could overtake at the last minute. Vezel sped up. Poor judgement ah this one, commented Facebook user Han Rosli.

Meanwhile, others noted that road users should be more aware of their surroundings as the truck had a big arrow flashing light on top, two white flashing lights and a bright yellow-black barrier which could be spotted beforehand.

Facebook user Richie Lim wondered if additional safety cones leading up to the stationary truck, such as those used in the past, could help warn motorists in advance. /TISG

Read related: Maserati crashes into tree at Toa Payoh; driver escapes with minor injuries

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg