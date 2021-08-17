Van driver tries to tailgate, confronted by driver in front

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a tailgate stunt failed attempt is circulating online, garnering respect from netizens towards the driver who confronted the offender.

On Monday (Aug 16), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of the incident which happened at Blk 27 Marsiling Drive on Aug 13.

The post noted that the cam car driver who recorded the scene confronted the driver trying to tailgate, forcing the latter to pay the car park fees he was trying to avoid.

The video began with the driver of a silver Toyota Hiace van speeding to catch the vehicle in front exiting the car park.

The vehicle had to stop abruptly before the gantry as the cam car driver was in the van driver’s way.

The vehicle in front moved forward, and the van was hot on its tail.

A few moments later, the driver of the cam car confronted the van driver and told him to exit properly.

The van did not move anymore as the gantry barrier blocked its path, forcing the driver to insert his cash card into the in-car unit (IU) to pay.

The video continued by showing what happened before the incident.

It appears that the van was at a parking slot and moved when the cam car passed by.

The van followed the cam car until the gantry, taking speed as the vehicle in front passed the exit.

Members from the online community said the cam car driver did a good job preventing the van from tailgating.

Others shared personal experiences, with one Diana Dee highlighting they stood in front of the tailgater to prevent the driver from passing until the barrier closed.

Meanwhile, netizens observed that it takes skill to tailgate.

“I just realised doing tailgate stunt is a skill. The timing, opportunity, e-braking and pretending nothing ever happened,” said Facebook user Seasons Energy. /TISG

