As video interviews continue to dominate the hiring process, more candidates are faced with the challenge of impressing potential employers through a screen.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, shifting to remote roles, or simply exploring new career opportunities, a video interview is likely in your future.

While the convenience of interviewing from home is a huge benefit, the technology and setting come with their own unique hurdles.

But don’t worry—by following these six pro tips featured in an online article published by TechCo, you can eliminate the common mistakes and confidently shine in your next virtual interview.

Create a distraction-free environment

One of the biggest obstacles in a video interview is dealing with interruptions. To maintain a professional atmosphere and stay focused, here’s what you should do:

Alert your housemates or family members – Let everyone know about your interview to avoid unexpected visits or loud noises.

Clean up your space – A tidy background ensures the interviewer focuses on you, not distractions around you.

Manage pets – Keep your pets in another room to avoid any surprise interruptions during the conversation.

Silence your phone and computer notifications – Turn off any sound alerts or messages so they don’t disrupt your flow.

Remember, you wouldn’t expect a pet to wander into an in-person interview, so make sure your home setup is just as professional.

Test your technology ahead of time

Nothing derails an interview faster than technical difficulties. Ensure all your equipment is functioning smoothly by performing a tech run before your interview. Here’s a checklist to follow:

Check the camera and microphone – Ensure they are working properly and producing clear audio and video. If you’re having issues, consider investing in a high-quality webcam or microphone.

Test your internet connection – Slow or unreliable Wi-Fi can ruin an interview. If needed, use your mobile phone as a hotspot for backup.

Update software – Make sure your interview platform’s app is up-to-date. If problems arise, have a backup browser version ready to go.

Address syncing issues – If the video and audio are out of sync, leave the call and rejoin after resetting things.

Additionally, it’s always a good idea to have the interviewer’s contact information handy. In case of an emergency, you can quickly reach out to explain any issues and maintain professionalism.

Make use of on-screen tools

Video interviews offer unique tools that in-person interviews don’t—such as screen sharing and chat functions. Take full advantage of these features to showcase your skills or share relevant materials. Practise using them beforehand so you can seamlessly incorporate them into your interview when the time comes.

Set the scene with a clean, professional space

Your environment plays a crucial role in setting the right tone for the interview. Here are a few tips to make sure your space is polished and professional:

Skip virtual backgrounds – Although they may seem fun, virtual backgrounds can come across as unprofessional. Instead, choose a quiet, uncluttered space for a distraction-free backdrop.

Position yourself near natural light – Natural light is far more flattering than artificial lighting, so sit near a window or another light source to look bright and engaged.

Your space should complement your professionalism, not distract from it. Keep it tidy, well-lit, and free from interruptions.

Be mindful of your body language

In a video interview, your body language is crucial, even more so since the camera may only capture half of your body. Here are a few tips to ensure you’re conveying confidence and engagement:

Sit up straight – Good posture projects confidence and helps you project your voice clearly.

Use hand gestures – If appropriate, hand gestures can emphasize your points and make you appear more engaged in the conversation.

Maintain eye contact – Although it may feel unnatural, looking directly at the camera creates the illusion of eye contact and fosters a stronger connection.

Don’t forget to smile! A smile helps convey warmth and enthusiasm, making both you and the interviewer feel at ease.

Master eye contact

Maintaining eye contact can be tricky during a video interview. It’s tempting to look at the interviewer’s image on the screen, but this can make it seem like you’re not paying attention. Instead, aim to look directly at the camera. This simulates eye contact and helps you connect with your interviewer on a deeper level.

If you find it hard to remember, try placing a smiley face sticker near the camera. It’s a simple yet effective reminder to maintain eye contact while keeping the mood friendly and engaging.

So, take a deep breath, do your prep work, and just be yourself. You’ve got this!