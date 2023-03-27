‘Free dates (fruit) for the Muslim community’ — Netizens applaud “nice gesture” of food establishment

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared a photo of a “nice gesture” at a food establishment where the management was giving away free dates to the Muslim community in celebration of Hari Raya Puasa. Many have commended the act of inclusion and solidarity.

A netizen took to an online news forum on Thursday (March 26) to share a photo of what a food establishment left out for customers who are part of the Muslim community. “Saw this nice gesture at Mr Bean today,” the post read. “free dates for the Muslim community. Do you see any other businesses that have other kind gestures during this Ramadan?”

The photo featured a basket of dates and a handwritten note saying, “Hari Raya Puasa, free red dates.”

The kind act, which was shared on social media, garnered many responses that praised the inclusivity and thoughtfulness of the act. The post even encouraged others to share experiences with kind strangers who made similar gestures towards the Muslim community.

“I went to Google the custom, and the meal that breaks the fast is known as the Iftar…and the custom is to break the fast with three dates and water like the prophet Mohammed did,” wrote one user. “Dates can also help to curb the hunger pangs and prevent excessive eating after breaking fast.”

Another shared, “Still remember…back a few years ago, I was in the MRT and it was break fast, an auntie gave me and another guy dates to break fast.”

“I broke fast at the old Coffee Bean store at Suntec last year,” another wrote. “I came in late, minutes before it was time to break fast, so I was expecting to wait a while for the food, which was fine. To my surprise, the staff served my food on the dot, and on top of my meal, I also had a tiny bowl of two dates. I didn’t get to thank him because he’d gone into the kitchen to break his own fast, but I’m really thankful (to) him (and CBTL) for that nice gesture.”

A handful of other netizens shared sightings of other establishments around Singapore doing similar things.

