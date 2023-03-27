Viral video of taxi driver washing the interior of Silvercab bewilders netizens

SINGAPORE: A video of a taxi driver washing the interior of his cab, with a spray gun, is going viral online after it was posted on social media late last night (26 Mar).

Sharing the 47-second video on Facebook, the ROADS.sg page said, “Whoah…uncle, when I say please clean taxi inside out. It does not mean like this, now it will take 3 to 4 days to dry the taxi out.”

The clip shows the driver washing the exterior of his car, before opening the car door and vigorously spraying water inside his Silvercab taxi, stunning netizens. It appears that the incident took place at a car wash at a local petrol station, although it remains unclear when the incident took place.

Bewildered netizens wondered why the taxi driver decided to wash his car in this manner and teasingly commented that his taxi must be exceptionally clean now. Some also joked that the driver might have mistaken his vehicle for a submarine or boat.

Others said that the man who filmed the video could have stopped the taxi driver from spraying the taxi’s interior as they wondered whether the cab could still function normally and whether its parts may have become waterlogged and damaged, after such a “baptism”.

Some speculated that the driver may have decided to spray the interior of his taxi as he may have picked up a passenger who threw up in the car, making him wash the vehicle so thoroughly as a last resort.

