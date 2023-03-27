Nicole Seah thanks WP’s Muslim members for going on outreach despite fasting

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party members were up and about on Sunday (Mar 26) at Sengkang GRC for the weekly Hammer outreach, going to Rivervale Plaza and Sengkang Square. Ms Nicole Seah, the President of the WP Youth Wing, especially thanked the Muslim members of the team who joined the outreach, given that Ramadan began last week.

“Special shout-out to our Muslim members, such as Saiful, whom I was teamed up with today. It is not easy to engage in strenuous activity under the hot sun, especially during fasting month, but he gamely engaged with residents and kept everyone’s spirits high. Thank you for the effort and dedication!” she wrote in a Sunday afternoon post on Facebook and Instagram.

Ms Seah added that she had gotten up early that day to go around Rivervale Plaza and Sengkang Square with the rest of the WP team.

“It’s great to speak to constituents from all walks of life, and to engage in the camaraderie shared amongst WP members young and old,” she added.

A clip of the outreach was posted on the WP’s TikTok account that same day.

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua posted a photo of the team that went on the outreach, which included the other two Sengkang MPs, Ms He Ting Ru and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, as well as Aljunied GRC MPs Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Sylvia Lim, and Mr Pritam Singh.

Ms Lim is the party chair, and Mr Singh is the Leader of the Opposition.

“Team Workers’ Party joined #TeamSengkang for this week’s Hammer outreach! Always a sight to see a sea of blue amid the blue blue skies earlier this morning…enjoyed the conversations as always, and we’ll also be following up on some suggestions and feedback shared,” Mr Chua wrote.

“Good morning Sengkang! #wpsg,” wrote Mr Singh, who also shared a photo of the outreach.

Former Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Yee Jenn Jong also joined the outreach, along with two other birthday celebrants from the WP.

/TISG

