Leon Perera: Since Singapore is biggest user of bottled water in the world, why can’t we have more water coolers & water dispensers?

SINGAPORE: Noting that Singapore is the biggest user of bottled water in the world, Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera has called in Parliament for more water coolers and dispensers to be distributed around the island to cut down on bottled water use while encouraging people to hydrate.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 26), the Aljunied GRC MP praised Mr Tng Ming Kang, a Singapore University of Social Sciences student who is creating a Google map to list free water cooler points all around Singapore.

Mr Perera also wrote that he was glad to see a letter in the Straits Times Forum on Mar 25 (Saturday) arguing for more accessible water coolers around Singapore and pointing out that if hygiene concerns arise, water dispensers could be deployed instead.

He recounted his exchange with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam on the issue.

The WP MP had raised the question in Parliament early last month whether the Ministry of Health would implement the mandatory installation of water coolers in areas of high footfall for drinking water to be readily available to promote better health.

Ms Rahayu answered by saying that the MOH has worked together with the National Environment Agency (NEA), Housing and Development Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Parks Board (Nparks) to increase the number of water dispensers, which are now available at hawker centres, parks, bus interchanges and terminals.

She added that the owners of other venues are also encouraged to make water dispensers and water coolers available to the public.

Mr Perera thanked Ms Rahayu but followed up his initial question by asking whether areas of high footfall that she had not specified could also have water coolers and dispensers installed, particularly tourist attractions and other areas where the Government may have some influence.

He also asked if any impediment is blocking the making of more water coolers and dispensers available “given that we do face a problem in terms of cultivating healthier habits amongst Singaporeans as an important national issue.”

“Various Members and others in the public have called for more water coolers,” added Mr Perera.

Ms Rahayu said that installing water coolers and dispensers in areas of higher footfall could certainly be encouraged.

“However, in relation to the mandatory installation which is being proposed, mandatory installation entails regulation, enforcement and other resources that has to be put in place. At this juncture, drinking water is potable and it is something that is available largely from taps and that might not be the direction that we are heading to at this juncture,” she added. /TISG

