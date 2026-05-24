Singapore unions call for fairness as tech giants axe thousands of jobs in AI push

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s labour movement has urged companies to ensure workers are treated fairly as artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, following a fresh wave of job cuts at major global firms, including Meta.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union (SISEU) said businesses adopting artificial intelligence should do so fairly and transparently, while also creating opportunities for employees to upgrade their skills and progress in their careers.

Their joint statement came after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched a large-scale global retrenchment exercise expected to affect thousands of workers worldwide.

According to Bloomberg, which cited an internal memo from the company, Meta employees in Asia began receiving layoff notifications on the morning of May 20, with staff in Singapore reportedly among the first to receive the emails at around 4 a.m.

Meta had earlier announced internally that it planned to cut about 10 per cent of its global workforce, amounting to roughly 7,000 employees. More recent reports indicated that the retrenchment exercise could eventually affect as many as 8,000 jobs globally.

The latest layoffs come amid a broader global trend of companies reducing headcount as they accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. Major technology firms and banks around the world have announced workforce reductions in recent months as businesses restructure operations and automate functions.

In their statement, NTUC and SISEU stressed that workers should not be left behind during corporate transformation efforts.

“As the company transforms, its employees must also progress in sync with the company,” the organisations said.

They added that where restructuring cannot be avoided, supporting workers through a fair transition would remain a key priority. This includes targeted retraining initiatives, career support and practical assistance aimed at helping affected workers move into new roles as quickly as possible.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents affected by layoffs can seek assistance through the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), which offers job matching services, career guidance and advice on skills upgrading.

Workers may also approach SISEU directly for support.