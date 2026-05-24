Toyota’s fully electric Urban Cruiser to launch in Singapore later this year

SINGAPORE: Toyota’s fully-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser, launched in Europe last year and is set to make its debut in Singapore before long.

The Japanese manufacturer invited the public to its event, CONNECTED IN MOBILITY, at Marina Bay Sands from May 22 to 24, where the Urban Cruiser and the bZ4X Touring make an appearance in Singapore for the first time.

“As Toyota accelerates towards carbon neutrality by 2050, we recognise that no two drivers are alike. That is why we are engineering a multi-pathway range of solutions, from full hybrids to fully electric, so every journey can move forward together,” Toyota said.

In Singapore, the Urban Cruiser falls under Category A COE, which is at S$124,229 at present. According to The Business Times, it is expected to be launched in Singapore later this year.

Based on specifications and reviews found online, at around 4.3 m long, the Urban Cruiser has a similar footprint to many compact SUVs and is easy to park in cities, which should make Singaporeans happy. The vehicle comes with sliding rear seats, which means passengers can trade rear legroom for extra luggage space. Another bonus is the Urban Cruiser’s SUV-style seating, as its higher driving position makes visibility easier.

Smaller than the bZ4X, the Urban Cruiser is meant to be a practical city-and-family EV that was developed together with Suzuki and shares much of its engineering with the Suzuki e-Vitara.

There are two battery sizes for the Urban Cruiser: one with 49 kWh for mostly city driving that can drive up to 344 km, and another with 61 kWh for longer trips that can drive up to 426 km.

On a DC fast charger, charging can go from 10% to 80% in around 45 minutes, but overnight charging is expected for most home setups.

The Urban Cruiser’s starting price in Singapore has yet to be announced. However, in Germany, the EV’s price starts at €31,990 (S$47,500), in the Netherlands it’s €32,225 (S$47,900), and in the United Kingdom, it’s £29,995 (S$51,500).

Toyota has been cautious about EVs, focusing instead on hybrids such as the Prius. However, the emergence of EV brands from China, including BYD, has likely spurred the Japanese carmaker to come up with its own. Recent events, including the war in the Middle East and the spike in oil prices that resulted, are another incentive for Toyota to highlight EV development.

Nevertheless, Toyota appears to continue to pursue what it calls its “multi-pathway” strategy, which includes different types of hybrids.

Reviews so far: what people are saying

So far, people who’ve driven the Urban Cruiser have highlighted some positives, saying they generally like the EV for its easy city driving, practical size, and comfortable everyday usability. As a trusted brand, the Urban Cruiser also carries Toyota’s reputation for reliability. The price point is also a plus, as people have been finding the EV affordable. However, reviewers have been less happy with the Urban Cruiser’s charging speeds and interiors. /TISG

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