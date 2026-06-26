1000kg free durians given away daily until August; long queues of up to 2 hours at Tampines fruit stall

SINGAPORE: A fruit stall in Tampines is giving away up to one tonne of free durians every day until August, with long queues forming well before the evening giveaway begins.

The giveaway, organised by Durian Ninja at Block 827 Tampines Street 81, started on June 19. According to Shin Min Daily News, anyone who joins the queue can receive up to two durians while stocks last.

Videos shared by the stall show dozens of people lining up one to two hours before the giveaway starts. The queues stretch for several metres as people wait beside baskets filled with freshly delivered durians.

A community giveaway to encourage more young people to try the King of Fruits

The stall’s 25-year-old owner, Kee Eng Chai, said that the campaign was created to encourage more young people to try durians.

While more than half of those queuing have been older residents, he said the stall has also seen younger people joining in, which was one of its goals.

Co-owner Huang Bolin, 37, said the giveaway is open to everyone because people from all walks of life can face difficult periods. He said the stall wanted to give something back to the neighbourhood rather than limit the giveaway to certain groups.

Peak season makes the free giveaway possible

Mr Kee said the stall originally planned to begin handing out durians at 4 pm. However, the start time was moved to 6 pm after delivery delays left people waiting.

Each day, two or three lorries deliver between 800kg and 1,000kg of durians, mostly kampung varieties from Bentong in Pahang and Muar in Johor. The deliveries must also be unloaded before distribution can begin. He added that the current peak durian season has provided enough supply to continue the campaign through August.

Two durians each to help more people enjoy the giveaway

The stall first allowed each person to collect three durians, but it has since been reduced to two after organisers realised supplies could run out before everyone in the queue had a chance.

The change is to give more visitors an opportunity to enjoy the giveaway rather than rewarding only those at the front of the line.

Community giveaways like this attract attention by combining generosity with something many Singaporeans enjoy. While the free durians may be the main draw, the steady queues also show how simple acts of sharing can bring neighbours together during the busy durian season.

Sometimes, the biggest crowd isn’t chasing luxury. They’re simply responding to a gesture that makes people feel included.

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