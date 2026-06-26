Singapore’s Circle Line is finally complete — Here’s how to be among the first to ride it

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Circle Line is about to come full circle (pun fully intended).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is inviting commuters to a special public preview of the three new Circle Line Stage 6 (CCL6) stations on July 4, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., before they officially open for passenger service on July 12, 2026.

Themed “Where Journeys Come Full Circle,” the event gives the public a first look at Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road stations, which are the final pieces of the 39-kilometre Circle Line that has been decades in the making.

What’s on at the preview

The day is packed with activities across all three stations. According to the LTA, commuters can hop on free shuttle train rides along the CCL6 stretch and explore each station’s distinctive artworks, architecture, civil defence shelters, and local landmarks.

For those who enjoy a bit of friendly competition, there’s the Move Lite CCL6 Adventure Stamp Rally and the Circle Line 6 Quests photo hunt, where participants hunt for circles in and around the stations for a chance to win prizes. The beloved Thoughtful Bunch characters will also be making an appearance.

Information booths will be set up covering a wide range of topics, including the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) Refresh, the Friends of Land Transport (FOLT) programme, gracious commuting, SimplyGo, public transport security, and exhibits from the National Heritage Board (NHB) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Rail enthusiasts and collectors will want to head to Cantonment station, where a Knackstop pop-up store will be open on July 4 only, offering exclusive merchandise specially curated to commemorate the completion of the Circle Line. Special one-day promotions will be available, so arriving early is advisable.

Getting there on preview day

On July 4, commuters can reach the CCL6 stations via free shuttle train services departing from the CCL Marina Bay station. One shuttle runs between Marina Bay and Prince Edward Road stations at approximately 6 to 8-minute intervals, while a second connects Prince Edward Road to Cantonment and Keppel stations every 10 minutes or so.

To continue from Prince Edward Road to Cantonment and Keppel, commuters will need to transfer from Platform A on the upper level to Platform B on the lower level. Note that there will be no through-train connectivity between the existing CCL1-5 stations and the new CCL6 stations on the preview day, and the shuttle trains are the only rail option.

Those preferring to travel by bus can also take public bus services that stop near or outside the three stations. Details are available via LTA’s social media channels.

Why the completion of CCL6 matters

Once the stations officially open on July 12, trains on the main CCL loop will arrive at approximately 2-minute intervals during peak hours, with about 4-minute frequencies between Dhoby Ghaut, Promenade, Bayfront, and Marina Bay stations. Off-peak and weekend frequencies will be around 5 to 6 minutes, with LTA and SMRT continuing to monitor loading and adjust as needed.

With all three new stations open, the Circle Line will span 39 kilometres across 33 stations, with 12 interchange points connecting to all existing MRT lines: the North-South and East-West Lines, North East Line, Downtown Line, and Thomson-East Coast Line.

The practical benefits are immediate. Commuters travelling between western areas will enjoy shorter, more direct journeys. For example, a commuter travelling from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay currently needs to transfer across three lines. Once CCL6 opens, the same trip can be made on a single train ride.

For a rail network that has long had a gap between HarbourFront and Marina Bay, the closure of that loop is not just a logistical improvement; it’s a milestone that has been a long time coming.

Read also: JB’s new 400-metre sheltered walkway to link RTS Link station, CIQ, JB Sentral and City Square