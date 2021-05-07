Foreign worker lends umbrella to commuter

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A migrant worker offered an umbrella to a commuter at a bus stop during a heavy downpour.

The female commuter shared her story on social media.

She was waiting for a bus when it started raining.

A migrant worker at the nearby construction site approached her and gave her his umbrella.

“Use the umbrella to get home, I have a raincoat,” the worker said.

He also sheltered others at the bus stop from the heavy rain with his umbrella although he was drenched under his raincoat.

SgfollowsAll reposted the story on its main Instagram account. It received lots of positive comments.

The heart-warming story reminded a netizen of an incident in 2018.

Mr Heng, 27, recalled how foreign workers at a Sengkang bus stop sheltered commuters like him from the rain.

“Initially I thought maybe they were doing this as part of their job,” Mr Heng said, The Straits Times reported.

“But I saw other foreign workers who were sitting down and relaxing, so I realised the three men were not obliged to do this,” he added on his Facebook post.

Mr Heng also noticed that they would “faithfully” shelter people boarding and alighting.

The workers would “automatically” go to the front and back doors of the bus to hold up their umbrellas “even before the bus would stop”, Mr Heng shared.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG

