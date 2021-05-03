Kind dentist charges migrant worker S$100 for wisdom tooth surgery worth over S$1,000

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A migrant worker was able to get relief from a toothache thanks to the help of a kind dentist who charged him only S$100 for a procedure that would have otherwise cost him over S$1,000.

“Have you ever had a toothache?” asked non-profit organisation It’s Raining Raincoats (IRR) in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 1).

IRR shared the story of a migrant worker “suffering from excruciating pain from a toothache for a number of days.”

While he did not know the issue, he was informed that it would likely involve a tooth extraction to relieve the pain, said IRR.

- Advertisement -

“He was worried about the cost involved to fix the problem, and it was likely going to be an amount he cannot afford,” noted IRR.

After reaching out to the organisation, IRR placed out a call for help. Doctors and dentists soon came forward to assist.

“As always, we were blown away by the outpouring of support from the community!” said IRR.

A kind dentist was willing to provide the dental treatment capped at S$100.

It turns out the issue involved a wisdom tooth surgery which would usually cost over S$1,000, said IRR.

The problem was resolved only two days after the worker reached out, and “he finally had a good night’s sleep last night.”

IRR attached a photo of the migrant worker and his appreciative messages to the IRR volunteer for her help.

“Migrant workers don’t have ready access to a lot of things we take for granted, such as going to a dentist for a toothache.

They can’t afford the charges themselves on wages of S$18 a day or whatever they earn, and many are scared to even tell their bosses for fear of repercussions from the extra cost,” noted IRR.

Such situations make migrant workers vulnerable, which is why kindness from the community can go a long way, IRR added.

The organisation also reached out to dentists who can offer free dental care to migrant workers, whether once a year or as frequently as they prefer.

Those who know of a migrant worker “struggling silently with a toothache” can also reach out to IRR for assistance./TISG

Read related: S$20K raised in a day for GrabFood rider involved in Jurong accident, recipient moved to tears

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg