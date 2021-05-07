Resident takes to TikTok after authorities can’t help settle dispute with neighbour

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman uploaded videos of her neighbour venting his anger outside her flat after their dispute could not be settled by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Community Mediation Centre (CMC).

The videos Ms Tang posted on TikTok showed the man using an umbrella to smack her plants, spitting on the doorstep, and kicking her family shoes.

At one point, he even spat at Ms Tang, but she was lucky enough to get out of the way.

He also complained to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about burning smells from her flat.

- Advertisement -

The HDB and Ang Mok Kio Town Council conducted an investigation and concluded that the “ammonia smell” came from the neighbour’s flat instead, according to Ms Tang.

Ms Tang, 25, her parents and her elder brother have been living at Blk 552 Hougang Street 51 for 15 years. Their dispute with their neighbour began 11 years ago.

The dispute started in 2010 when their neighbour complained to her family that they were making a ruckus, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The neighbour claimed her family had been creating a din by stomping on the floorboards, ringing the bell and playing with marbles.

Her parents apologised to the neighbour and soundproofed their unit to maintain the peace.

The neighbour, about 30 years old now, then lived with his parents, but his father passed away a few years ago. Now he lives with his mother.

But the annoyances continue, according to Ms Tang. The dispute became unbearable in recent years.

However, the neighbour began annoying The dispute became unbearable in recent years.

Tang’s family sought help from different quarters, including the Community Mediation Centre (CMC) and the HDB.

But the dispute could not be settled as the neighbour did not want to cooperate in the mediation.

Ms Tang wrote about her problem to a Member of Parliament (MP) who could only forward her case back to the police and the HDB.

However, no action could be takenas the neighbour did not commit any offences.

Finally, to draw public attention, Ms Tang uploaded the videos on TikTok.

The neighbour’s mother believed her son was innocent when interviewed by Wanbao

But she avoided further questions when reporters showed her the videos.

In response to the case, HDB explained that conflicts between families are private and should be solved by the involved parties, reported Mothership.

HDB could only advise individuals to resolve the disputes in a peaceful manner.

They can seek help from mediation staff via their CMCs and grassroots leaders.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg