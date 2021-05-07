Home News Resident takes to TikTok after authorities can't help settle dispute with neighbour

Resident takes to TikTok after authorities can’t help settle dispute with neighbour

Videos show man spitting on doorstep, kicking shoes, smacking plants

Photo: Tik Tok screengrab/@ftang94

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman uploaded videos of her neighbour venting his anger outside her flat after their dispute could not be settled by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Community Mediation Centre (CMC).

The videos Ms Tang posted on TikTok showed the man using an umbrella to smack her plants, spitting on the doorstep, and kicking her family shoes.

At one point, he even spat at Ms Tang, but she was lucky enough to get out of the way.

He also complained to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about burning smells from her flat.

- Advertisement -

The HDB and Ang Mok Kio Town Council conducted an investigation and concluded that the “ammonia smell” came from the neighbour’s flat instead, according to Ms Tang.

Ms Tang, 25, her parents and her elder brother have been living at Blk 552 Hougang Street 51 for 15 years. Their dispute with their neighbour began 11 years ago.

The dispute started in 2010 when their neighbour complained to her family that they were making a ruckus, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The neighbour claimed her family had been creating a din by stomping on the floorboards, ringing the bell and playing with marbles.

Her parents apologised to the neighbour and soundproofed their unit to maintain the peace.

The neighbour, about 30 years old now, then lived with his parents, but his father passed away a few years ago. Now he lives with his mother.

But the annoyances continue, according to Ms Tang. The dispute became unbearable in recent years.

However, the neighbour began annoying The dispute became unbearable in recent years.

Tang’s family sought help from different quarters, including the Community Mediation Centre (CMC) and the HDB.

But the dispute could not be settled as the neighbour did not want to cooperate in the mediation.

Ms Tang wrote about her problem to a Member of Parliament (MP) who could only forward her case back to the police and the HDB.

However, no action could be takenas the neighbour did not commit any offences.

Photo: Tik Tok screengrab/ftang94

Finally, to draw public attention, Ms Tang uploaded the videos on TikTok.

The neighbour’s mother believed her son was innocent when interviewed by Wanbao

But she avoided further questions when reporters showed her the videos.

In response to the case, HDB explained that conflicts between families are private and should be solved by the involved parties, reported Mothership.

HDB could only advise individuals to resolve the disputes in a peaceful manner.

They can seek help from mediation staff via their CMCs and grassroots leaders.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

MOH asks hospitals to delay non-urgent surgeries to conserve resources for Covid patients

Singapore— With Covid-19 cases rising, the Ministry of Health (MOH) asked hospitals on Monday (May 3) to delay non-urgent surgeries and give priority to the treatment of Covid patients. In a statement, MOH said it is "working closely with all public and...
View Post
Featured News

5 KTPH staff disciplined for ‘error’ that led to unnecessary treatment of breast cancer patients 

Singapore—Five staff members of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) have been disciplined for a laboratory incident that led to inaccurate test results and unnecessary treatment for some breast cancer patients. The staff members were disciplined for "not adequately performing their duties and...
View Post
COVID 19

MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Singapore -- The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection that are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). Tuesday (May 4) also saw another 12 imported cases. It is the ninth...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent